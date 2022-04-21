It appears that the Westerly Town Council is considering creating the position of assistant town manager. I am opposed to creating such a position. The town does not need it. We have had 21 town managers since Westerly adopted the town council/manager form of government. None of these town managers required an assistant town manager. (To be completely transparent, we did have a chief of staff from 2003 t0 2014 under Town Managers Joe Turo and Steve Hartford. That individual was Sharon Ahern, the same Sharon Ahern who currently is council president.)
I will cover in detail WHY I am concerned about this move by the Town Council in future letters to the editor. Right now, I want to discuss HOW the Town Council is creating this position.
The Council appears to be planning to create the assistant manager position by the dubious process of listing and funding the position in the 2022-23 town budget. While this process MAY be legal (and I am sure our illustrious town solicitor has told the council via Zoom that it is), I believe this process for creating such a senior position violates the spirit and intent of the Town Charter.
Creating a position via the budget process is fine if we are adding a motor vehicle operator to the Department of Public Works. It is not acceptable for an assistant town manager. This individual would be second in the chain of command in conducting the operations of the town. This individual would have considerable authority and responsibility. This authority and responsibility must be clearly defined in our bedrock governing document, the Town Charter.
Let the voters have a say on whether or not they feel an assistant town manager is necessary. List the issue as a possible charter change during a future election or referendum and let the public vote on it.
The Town Charter requires that the council appoint an Advisory Charter Revision Commission in 2023 to review the entire charter and to make recommendations for possible changes to put before the voters. The ACRC is the perfect venue for reviewing the possible creation of a new senior position for the town. Nine committed and dedicated citizens from various backgrounds could consider and debate the issue, hearing the comments of the public. The ACRC could then make its recommendation to the council on whether the issue should be placed before the public in a referendum. The ACRC recommending the creation of the assistant town manager in the charter and the voters approving the position would eliminate any real grounds for opposition to the position. The majority would have spoken.
But this council does not want to wait for an ACRC. This council (of which six members are term-limited) seems obsessed with pushing through major changes in town government before they leave office in November. They attempted to push through a number of self-serving charter changes in a May 2022 referendum but were blocked by voter opposition and the outrageous cost of a special election. The council now plans to place the charter changes on the November ballot. And the council is not even waiting for the November election for a charter change dealing with an assistant town manager. Why are they in such a hurry?
All town councilors swear an oath stating they will uphold the Town Charter. Upholding the Town Charter is not an option. This council has been in violation for the charter for a considerable period of time by not directing the town manager to hire a director of public works and the director of developmental services, both positions being required by the charter. They should not build on their failure by using a dubious financial process to create a senior town position and ignore the charter-change process.
I strongly urge my fellow citizens to attend a future meeting of the Town Council when the budget will be discussed and to voice your concerns about their attempts to circumvent the charter.
Louis Sposato
Westerly
