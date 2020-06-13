What a loss! The town of Westerly has lost three outstanding women: Florence Madison, Eva Despres and Pat Grande. They dedicated their lives to education, excellence and the betterment of Westerly. Each with their own unique way gave of themselves to ensure a promising future and lifestyle for all who knew them.
Thank God I knew them, worked with them and shared their hopes and dreams for others. Let’s remember them for their lasting contributions and the wonderful memories of their accomplishments. Westerly will miss these three unforgettable women.
Joyce B. Fletcher
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.