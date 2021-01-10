In her letter to the editor on Jan. 7, state Sen. Elaine Morgan tells the residents of District 34, “I look forward to your input …. If on Facebook, please visit and like Senator Elaine Morgan to keep updated on the issues local and statewide. I welcome your voice, thoughts and concerns.”
I am a resident of District 34 and I and several other residents can attest that Sen. Morgan only welcomes the voices, thoughts, and concerns of those who agree with her political views. As I’ve stated before in these pages, a few years ago she blocked me from commenting on both her “Senator Elaine J. Morgan” and her “Elaine Morgan” Facebook pages because I pointed out statements she made that were factually incorrect.
On Jan. 6, when right-wing extremists were in the midst of an attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol, Sen. Morgan posted simultaneously that “supposedly Trump supporters … are storming the capitol”. (Emphasis mine.) There was no “supposed” about it. These domestic terrorists had plotted the action through social media, had attended Trump’s incendiary rally moments before, and then carried their Trump/MAGA/Confederate flags loud and proud into the Capitol. Sen. Morgan then allowed her like-minded followers (who are not banned from her pages) to praise these criminals as “patriots,” and make false statements such as the rioters were really Black Lives Matter supporters and “Antifa.” Sen. Morgan sat back without reproving or correcting them.
A legislator needs to deal in truth and facts. Sen. Morgan keeps her supporters mired in misinformation by directing them to spurious “news” sources including The Epoch Times, Right Side News, Here is the Evidence, and PragerU. I encourage constituents who are concerned by Sen. Morgan’s continued dissemination of lies and her propagation of extremist ideology to take her up on her offer and Like/Follow her Facebook pages. That way they can keep tabs on what their state senator is espousing and hold her accountable for misinformation. They will be able to weigh in on her posts, with civility, and to provide legitimate, fact-checked sources in repudiation of falsehood. Hopefully they will not be banned if their comments do not align with Sen. Morgan’s views.
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
