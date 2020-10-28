State Sen. Elaine Morgan defended her no vote on the Uniform Parentage Act on a recent Facebook post after constituents called her out on it. This legislation was updated in 2020 to establish parental rights for LGBTQ families. In the past, families who had a non-biological same-sex parent were forced to undergo extremely expensive adoptions and court orders to obtain rights for their own kids. This is especially terrifying if a biological mother gives birth to a baby of a non-biological parent and something happens to them — the baby can be placed into state care if the non-biological parent doesn’t have rights already. They can lose their own children simply because the state didn’t recognize them as parents.
Morgan stated, “So if you want to look at the act as it is it wipes a mother and father’s language from the law this was a special interest group which represents 2% all of my constituents not just special interests as those special interest bill for lgbtq.” This is untrue — rights are already in place for mothers and fathers and will not be taken away. The wording of the parenting act was changed to include LGBTQ parents. Apparently Morgan, whose giant signs claim she is “Working to protect ‘We the People’ from government infringement on our liberties” only means “We the heterosexual majority.” In a recent mailing to constituents, she claims that her opponent, Jennifer Douglas, is “replacing traditional family values by mainstreaming alternative lifestyles rather than preaching tolerance.” This abhorrent claim hinges on the false belief that LBTGQ individuals choose their sexual identity and that they must be “tolerated” rather than accepted as equal members of society.
Morgan was the only state senator to vote no on this act, and Rep. Justin Price was the only state representative to vote no. You may recall that Price identified himself as “representing the heterosexual community” when he spoke out against a bill that would eliminate the legal defense that a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity provoked violence. Similarly to Morgan’s claims of protecting liberties, Price claims in a recent mailer that he provides “a vigorous defense of personal rights and Constitutional liberties.” His record does not support this statement.
The LBGTQ community is not a “special interest group.” They are ourselves, our children, our siblings, our friends and neighbors, our community members, our fellow constituents. Just as many Republicans as Democrats are LGBTQ or have loved ones who are. Time and time again Morgan and Price have shown through both their words and through their votes on the State House floor that they do not, as they claim, support equal rights for all Rhode Islanders.
If you want representatives in the State House who will truly defend rights for all, vote for Jennifer Douglas, Senate District 34, and Megan Cotter, House District 39. Let Morgan and Price know that their brand of unequal justice is what will no longer be “tolerated.”
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.