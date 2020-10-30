Sen. Elaine J. Morgan is the clear choice for Rhode Island state senator for the 34th District.
Sen. Morgan has support from Republicans and Democrats throughout District 34. Elaine has an active, bipartisan relationship with the five town councils in her district — Hopkinton, Exeter, West Greenwich, Charlestown and Richmond. Elaine is looking forward to collaborating with those councils in the future to help them in any way she can from the state level.
Sen. Morgan is a small business owner who understands the challenges of operating in Rhode Island. That is why Elaine has signed the Taxpayer Protection Pledge to prevent our taxes from increasing. In 2018 Elaine obtained passage of bill No. 2656, the property tax exemption for indigenous and infirm persons. During the 2019 legislative session, Sen. Morgan achieved passage of bill No. 427, Tax Stabalization for the Town of West Greenwich. Also in 2019, Sen. Morgan received the prestigious Middendorf Pillar of Freedom Award for her voting record for protecting individual and constitutional freedoms. Elaine's opponent favors higher taxes and raising the minimum wage, which will cripple small businesses and stifle job growth.
Sen. Morgan supports our local police and fire department men and women first responders. Elaine has a working relationship with the four police Cheifs of Hopkinton, Charlestown, West Greenwich, Richmond and the town sergeant of Exeter (Exeter has no town police force). At the start of the COVID-shortened 2020 legislature, Sen. Morgan introduced a bill to empower the Exeter town sergeant to be able to run DMV checks. Also this year, Sen. Morgan got signed into law bill No. 2212 for property tax relief for volunteer firefighters in Exeter. In 2018 Elaine achieved passage of bill No. 2242 to update and improve the Richmond-Carolina Fire District charter. Meanwhile Sen. Morgan 's opponent supports groups that want to defund our police and on social media advocates "burn it down."
In the 2017 legislative session, Sen. Morgan obtained passage into law bill No. 73 Prevention of Human Trafficking that established harsh penalties and prison terms for sex traffickers. In contrast her opponent, who touts being a champion of women's rights, posted a comment on social media that "sex work is work."
The above legislative achievements represent just a small portion of the work that Sen.Morgan has done for all the citizens of District 34. In closing voters have a choice in Rhode Island Senate District 34 and based on her record and the facts the clear choice is Sen. Elaine J. Morgan.
Ted Morgan
Ashaway
The writer has been married to the candidate for 20 years.
