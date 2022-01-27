Sen. Elaine Morgan is concerned because two books aimed at elementary school students, “Wishes” by Muon Thi Van, and “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford, were used as part of a lesson in an elementary classroom. According to the teacher’s lesson plan as related by Exeter-West Greenwich Superintendent James Erinakes, the students were expected to evaluate eight top contenders for the 2022 Caldecott Medal based on a simple set of criteria, with the intention of developing higher-order thinking skills.
It is curious that of the eight 2022 Caldecott winners, these two books were singled out by a parent who addressed her concerns to Sen. Morgan. The parent was obviously aware of Morgan’s track record of thinly veiled racism and opposition to perceived “critical race theory,” and rightly assumed the senator would try to make a meal out of a nothing-burger.
Van’s book, inspired by the author’s own life story, is about a refugee family fleeing from Vietnam, and the Weatherford book deals with the historical event where dozens of Blacks were murdered and their neighborhood destroyed by a white mob. Sen. Morgan uses these two books (which she may or may not have read prior to seeking to whip up constituent fear) to support her false claim that “the new curriculums that are being implemented in our school systems are laden with harmful gender theories and race-based ideology”.
I commend the teacher who developed a lesson that was obviously enjoyed by her students and which simultaneously taught them evaluative skills, history, and cultural diversity. Superintendent Erinakes stated it so well in response to Sen. Morgan’s attack: “We are a school district that emphasizes the importance of understanding the world around us, and also the understanding that differences should be celebrated. The books that we make available to our students reflect the diversity of our world and our community — and that alone does not make the selection inappropriate. Our teachers work very hard to build up the confidence and pride in each and every child. Our goal will always be to build a community of respect and understanding.”
Instead of constantly inciting division and fear of “otherness,” I ask Sen. Morgan to take a page from the EWG playbook and commit to building a community of respect and understanding in her own district.
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
