During an election cycle defined by so much fighting, hate and division, I want to come out boldly to argue: in House District 39, there is more that unites us than divides us.
I have spent the last few months knocking on voters’ doors throughout the district, having hundreds of conversations about the issues that matter to us most. These conversations didn’t always look the same. I’ve stood on some doorsteps chatting for an hour, and been invited in for tea after. (If it weren’t for COVID, that would have been an offer I would be glad to accept.) At other houses, I’ve had the door slammed shut just seconds after it was opened. But in all the conversations I did get to have, I’ve seen the values that we all share shine through.
Here in our rural community, regardless of party affiliation, we all want the same things. We want strong public education for our children. We want financial stability. We want to preserve our precious forests. We want to protect our health, and learn to live safely with this virus.
And we really, really want to stop fighting. People throughout the district told me time and again that they were tired of the combativeness that has come to define national politics. And it has: whenever I turn on the news, or open Twitter, or read the paper, I see more about the vitriol we spew at each other than about the work being done to move forward in this crisis. Health and safety — in regards to the virus, financial wellness and access to education — should not be partisan issues.
When I imagine a future for my children, I imagine that we have found a way to work together in Rhode Island. We have clean, breathable air. They attend well-funded public schools. I know, and they know, that they can be whoever they want to be. They live without fear of poverty, illness or violence. I imagine this for all our children.
Whether or not you elect me to be your representative, I want to encourage you to talk to each other: not to fight, but to listen. I had the privilege of hearing from so many of you these past few months, and it made me understand that there is more that unites than divides us. I don’t need to tell you that it has been a hard year, in many more ways than one. But we can achieve a better future. We just have to work together.
Megan Cotter
Exeter
The writer is the Democratic candidate for state representative from District 39.
