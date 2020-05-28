This is the last but not least thank-you to all the donors to our four projects at the Westerly Veterans Memorial. The first project was the lights, next was the replacement of the blue-stone pavers, many of which were cracked or missing. Then it was the installation of the 17 fiberglass flagpoles and flags, and the last was the six bollards and service seals, dedicated on Nov. 11, 2019. Many donors contributed to two or three projects. Many sent nice notes and cards, which we truly appreciated. We still have all of them.
Special thanks go to Fire Chief John Mackay and Assistant Chief Joe Fusaro, Paul Cornelius and other firemen for their help on two occasions the day before a dedication ceremony to deliver 50 chairs and return them to the fire station after the event was over.
This is a good time to remind everyone to thank all first responders and also our veterans.
PS: Around 2 p.m. on May 14, I received a telephone call from a good friend and fellow firefighter Dennis Evans, who was checking on the old times of the Westerly Fire Department. Dennis is a dedicated fireman and first responder. What a coincidence. Yes, I had to thank Dennis for the call and for his help as a first responder.
Edward Liguori
Westerly
