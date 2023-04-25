Transparency creates confidence and helps taxpayers believe that their leaders are good stewards of public funds. Our School Committee has dealt with the turf proposal for over a decade. This proposal is one that needs to be resolved in a reasoned and methodical manner in order to benefit our community’s children.
On April 26 — tonight — the School Committee will meet to discuss the turf project and possibly vote to move toward implementation of turf fields. One need only watch the School Committee’s meeting of April 19 to see the School Committee members’ confusion with the information available. If the School Committee members lack understanding on the project then what chance do the taxpayers have? What appears to be lacking is a written and distributed project plan with clear information on funding sources and project scope. None of these conditions are insurmountable but they require time, effort and effective communication.
At the meeting April 19 there was confusion regarding the proposal from FieldTurf. Many items that were expected to be included in the proposal were not. Some were explicitly excluded. Site security and construction fencing are not included in the proposal. Electrical upgrades are not included. Cost of all permitting and inspections were not included. Repair or resurfacing the existing asphalt parking lot or damage to our running track are not included in the material provided the committee. How much additional funding is needed to reestablish all the features we currently have at the field? What is the total cost of this project? The contract negotiation phase should vet these issues but at the meeting it was unclear how that was going to proceed, by whom or when they would be completed for review by the School Committee.
There exists funding sources at the state level that could aid in paying for our field upgrade. The Rhode Island Department of Education provides up to 35% funding for projects included in a school system’s five-year capital improvement plan. Is our project receiving this level of state funding? Thirty-five percent of $2.4 million is $840,000.
Private donations are being solicited for this project. It should be clear what funds are on hand in this effort prior to embarking on the implementation phase of this project. However at the meeting it was not clear what is actually on hand. Additionally the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has a Recreation Acquisition & Development Grant Program — has the School Committee explored this funding source?
I am supportive of this proposal to put artificial turf on our fields, but please assign this matter to the School Committee Building Committee for review, vetting and clarification of funding opportunities. The School Committee must require a full and easily understandable project plan document to be published for the public outlining the funding sources, project scope and timeline. This will result in higher public confidence in the final outcome and we will finally complete the field project, which will be a benefit to the students and to the community.
Jean Gagnier
Westerly
(0) comments
