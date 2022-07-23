The Next Generation Squad Weapon program was created in 2017 by the Department of Defense to replace the equivalent of AR-15 rifles for use by the armed forces. The manufacturer, Sig Sauer, has now brought its civilian version of this new military weapon to the civilian market. The company calls it the MCX-SPEAR.
In 2019, then-Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told the “Army Times,” “This is a weapon that could defeat any body armor, any planned body armor that we know of in the future. This is a weapon that can go out at ranges that are unknown today.”
Do Republicans, including Westerly Town Council member Phil Overton, want these weapons in the hands of people in Westerly? Do they have concern for members of the Westerly Police Department who may have to face an active shooter with this weapon in a Westerly School? Do they believe that Blue Lives Matter? Certainly not those who stormed our nation’s Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
