A stronger police presence for pedestrians’ safety needs to return to downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck. Twice within the past several weeks my wife and myself have almost been hit by extremely careless drivers while in crosswalks — in broad daylight (we are not big people, but are indeed full-sized adults) — in the heart of town.
The first was several weeks ago as we were crossing over to the water fountain from Knead Donuts going to the lot adjacent to Miceli’s Furniture. There was a group of pedestrians ahead of us, and a vehicle had quite correctly stopped for them, safely letting them cross. The driver spotted us and continued to wait and waved us on. As we exited and continued onto the second part of the crosswalk, a driver with New York plates became bored with the waiting and decided it would be a good idea to attempt to pass the stopped car and attempt to get past my wife and myself while we were in the crosswalk! A verbal shouting match ensued — which we won, telling him that attempting to pass a stopped vehicle while letting pedestrians rightfully cross was not in fashion in Westerly and that he should return to New York ASAP with his poor, misdirected attitude.
Then, several days ago, it sadly happened once again, as we crossed on the crosswalk exiting Miceli’s parking lot and, once again, a car stopped for us. The vehicle directly behind the stopped car swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic (!) and began screaming at the car that had stopped for us — and almost hitting us in the crosswalk as they were so intent on wrongfully passing the car!
Crosswalks in the downtown area have deteriorated into “suggestions” to drivers ... at this rate of godawful driving and no presence of authority downtown of any kind, sadly it is only a matter of time before a pedestrian becomes an unwitting victim to seemingly endless discourteous and extremely bad driving.
Stephen Hebert
Pawcatuck
