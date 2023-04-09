While I did not vote for the Chariho budget, I note I am both a community leader and alumni of the school. In the recent article by Jason Vallee titled “Officials hope approval of Chariho budget a sign of collaborative future” (online version April 5, but appearing April 6 in the printed edition with the headline, “Chariho budget’s smooth passage buoys supporters”), Gina Picard, Chariho superintendent, says “We still have two communities that, when you look at the vote, still remain deeply divided when it comes to education funding. There is a positive energy right now, and we need to carry that forward.”
Charlestown has a phenomenal assessable tax base, which is more than the other two towns combined. It has fewer students. Many if not most voters undoubtedly vote based on their ability to pay. Remember many Hopkinton and Richmond residents realize if their property were in Charlestown they would be paying much less in taxes. The article also quoted Catherine Giusti, School Committee chairperson, as saying, “Productive, factual debate on any budget is necessary. I hope we can engage people earlier in the budget process next year so that there are no questions left unanswered.” I ask Mrs. Giusti and other members of the Chariho School Committee these two questions: 1. Do you support an outside credentialed management study of school district operations; and 2. How are you going to get the district’s fixed costs under control, which is 83% of the district budget?
On The Rhode Island Republican front, while I failed in my bid for the second vice chair’s position for the Rhode Island Republican State Central Committee on March 25, I am not losing interest in the Rhode Island GOP. If you are a registered member of the GOP you should consider applying for a committee of the state party. You need not be a member of the state central committee to apply. Committee appointments are finance, credentials, nominating, candidate recruitment, and campaign training, and education committee. I would contact communications@ri.gop if interested. I applied today for the nominating committee, which I have been on awhile. They have at-large appointments to the state central committee and I did not see that listed on the email I received.
In closing, those wishing to contact me can do so at scottbillhirst@gmail.com; @ScottBillHirst; 401-585-5205; and 401-525-4131 either call or text.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
