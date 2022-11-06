“Poll shows most in U.S. want more action on climate change,” which appeaed in The Sun on Oct. 26, is a maybe, but more action from climate change is a definite. Joan Armatrading sings on “Kind Words”: “Bad guys sometime hard to find, ‘Cause they don’t all dress in black,” which contrasts nicely with the bad climate killers oil and coal that are ground zero black and “dressed to kill.”
With midterms imminent, a vote for the planet is a vote for the future is a vote for Democrats pushing off-shore wind energy. Republican Party climate denial marriage to fossil fuels is most definitely a vote for the past and an off the charts, off-shore drilling future. “Nearly two-thirds of Americans say the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change,” “61% of U.S. adults say they know little to nothing about it,” referring to Joe Biden’s biggest legislative victory, the “Inflation Reduction Act” and its “largest investment in climate spending in history.” With $375 billion in climate change reduction incentives, 41% say it won’t make much difference to reduce climate change with nearly 100% bipartisan agreement saying the Democrats rightfully get nor deserve no benefit for its passage with a misleading, hidden from view “Inflation Reduction Act” name that’s loaded with $375 billion in climate change fighting incentives? What the? Hey Democrats, was the “Climate Change Reduction Act” name already taken? When and Where? Good job Dems doing what you do best: Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
Sobering reality from The New York Times front page that same day: “With each fraction of a degree of warming, tens of millions more people worldwide would be exposed to life-threatening heat-waves, food and water scarcity, and coastal flooding while millions more mammals, insects, birds and plants would disappear.”
On second thought, please use the plant-based alternative.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
