Featured in the April 7 Sun: Major League Baseball’s All-Star game joins the NFL’s Colin Kaepernick’s knee and the NBA’s Lebron James voter registration drive in going political. Your lead sports article, “MLB officially moves All-Star Game to Coors Field” (from Georgia) because of Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws designed to be to Georgia’s communities of color what Officer Chauvin’s knee was to George Floyd’s life. These new laws are blatantly designed to restrict votes in what we’re told is “the land of the free and the home of the brave,” where Georgia’s Republicans feel free to limit the votes of people of color as Georgia’s Republicans bravely follow Mr. Trump’s assault on our democracy.
In 21st-century, red-white-and-blue America, Trump’s legacy is “everything is political,” starting on Jump Street with the flag’s “red equals Republican and blue equals Democrat,” it’s thrilling to see professional sports’ efforts to advance truth and justice. Colorado’s “national gold standard for elections” may or may not have influenced the All-Star Game’s new home, but please know Coors Field is named after Adolph Coors, an ultra-right-wing conservative who, in 1873, started what is now the third-biggest brewery in the U.S., Coors Brewing. This family business has generated fortunes for the family, whose members all share founder Adolph’s restrictive right-wing ideology, with the twisted irony that Coors Field is playing host only because Georgia is pursuing reprehensible policies that founder Adolph Coors doanted millions to support.
As Georgia’s Republican politicians seek revenge on its communities of color that helped flip the Senate blue in January’s runoff election,what happens in Georgia is not staying in Georgia, with Texas Republicans trying to copy Georgia’s voting restrictions. Just as Georgia-headquartered Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola have rebelled, standing up for voting access, American Airlines and Dell Computers are doing the same in Texas. Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock perhaps said it best: “These new measures don’t do anything to make our democracy stronger, fairer, or more just. What they do is keep eligible Americans — particularly voters of color — from participating in our democracy and let politicians pick their voters instead of the other way around.”
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
