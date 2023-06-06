A number of citizens attended a special meeting of the Charlestown Town Council on June 1 to watch as members of the Town Council discussed, among themselves, significant changes in the regulations governing the development of large parcels of land in Charlestown.
Changes to these regulations had been authorized by the Town Council majority because some developers had asked for more “choice.” The changes were presented at the meeting as a new ordinance authored by Councilor Stephen Stokes — an ordinance that bears little resemblance to any cluster ordinance that Charlestown has ever enacted, going as far back as 1988.
Councilor Susan Cooper objected from the outset of the meeting to the options presented in the ordinance.
The new ordinance eliminates the requirement that open space contain any upland (developable areas), in spite of the fact that developers of major subdivisions have been required to set aside upland areas while clustering their lots since 1988. The number of lots that a developer has available to develop has not been reduced by this requirement, but the negative environmental impact of new residential development has been reduced. There is wide agreement that this method has worked.
Instead, the new ordinance allows open space to be made up entirely of the following: wetlands, floodplains, water bodies, streets, storm-water treatment structures, drainage basins, utility rights-of-way, power line easements, ledge, cemeteries, and any other land that can’t be developed.
Councilor Cooper emphasized that protecting our groundwater is of prime importance and maintained that, to protect our groundwater (the source of our drinking water), open space needs to include undisturbed upland to provide for recharge of the aquifer by rain and to clean the groundwater.
In response, Councilor Stokes asserted that our groundwater is protected in other ways and argued against provisions that have been part of the ordinance for almost 35 years. Councilor Rippy Serra stated that developers should be able to do whatever they want with their property, regardless of the impacts on their neighbors or the environment.
At the end of the meeting, the Town Council majority agreed that they want to prioritize giving developers “choice,” even though, as was pointed out, developers have considerable flexibility in the current cluster ordinance.
Further, it appeared that the Council majority remained in favor of giving developers a choice between a very weakened version of cluster, or essentially no clustering at all.
Indeed, the question that was not answered is why the Town Council majority seems to think it a good idea to unwind 35 years of mitigating environmental impacts in Charlestown subdivisions.
Bonnie Van Slyke
Charlestown
