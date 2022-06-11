If progressives were serious about providing children with equal educational opportunities, they would be spearheading technical education programs alongside the liberal arts.
Anyone who has children or who has ever worked with children recognizes the diversity of ability. Blind to this fact, progressives, instead, insist that every child deserves to attend a four-year college, and at taxpayer expense.
This false narrative may win votes, but it damages society. The 40% college dropout rate we now have across American colleges (educationdata.org. 2021) and the mountain of unpayable student debt attest to this.
Germany, by contrast, recognizes how well society is served when children are provided two options: one focused on the humanities, the other on technical training, both highly valued.
Children who take naturally to repairing automobiles, who enjoy this work, children who are technically gifted in construction, in mechanics, in drafting — why should they be force-fitted into a humanities curriculum? It makes no sense. Yet, progressives have arbitrarily placed a high value on one, and disparaged the other.
Foisting liberal arts on the masses has left disillusioned kids with mismatched job opportunities, never mind huge debt burdens. At the same time, the public is saddled with a glut of community/state colleges alongside severe shortages of skilled trade professionals, particularly electricians. (“Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in America,” Forbes, Aug. 21, 2019). Why? Who decreed that studying skilled trades is unworthy? The question is not which path is better. The question is which best suits each child. Some kids may discover they are natural electricians. Job security will be theirs. What’s wrong with that?
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
