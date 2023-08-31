In Rhode Island, police reports are generally considered public records and are available to the public. This means that individuals can typically request copies of police reports from law enforcement agencies or other relevant authorities. However, there might be certain exceptions or restrictions for releasing specific information, such as sensitive personal details or ongoing investigations.
Over a month has passed since the Town Council meeting of July 24, 2023. During that meeting a serious charge was made of police impropriety relating to the release of sensitive personal data contained in a Westerly police report dating back to 2005. Reportedly, the report was released without the prior knowledge or consent of the person filing the report.
After the speakers had concluded their presentations, Councilman William Aiello stated that the Town Council would investigate the matter. Councilman Aiello did not elaborate further. The Town Council has the authority to conduct its own investigation or obtain outside investigative services. Since that time there is no indication of an investigation being conducted by the Town Council. In response to an APRA request, it has been learned that neither the town nor Town Council is in possession of the sensitive police report. This raises the question, what happened to the copy/s of the sensitive police report? Presently there is no investigation or report.
By not acting, the Town Council is condoning the release of sensitive police information while at the same time suppressing the identities of those involved in its release and promulgation. Regardless of the circumstances or intent, the release of sensitive police information is a serious breach of police confidentiality. The question of who requested the 18-year-old report, who authorized its release and for what purpose remains unanswered.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
