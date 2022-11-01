The Westerly-Stonington and surrounding communities and beyond have lost a true gentleman and a good friend to all. Chris DiPaola was always ready to help. He never said no. We will miss his 6 a.m. “God bless America. Welcome to the Crazy Chris and Ken Collins Early Show.”
Several years ago I asked Chris about playing the national anthem with harmony. He then said listen at 6 a.m. Monday morning and up to Friday. This reminded me of singing the anthem in harmony in Glee Club at Westerly High School (Class of 1950) under Mr. Valentino.
I decided to wait until Monday at 6 a.m. and yes, the national anthem was played, but no Chris saying “God bless America.” Thank you to everyone who is filling the void.
Ed Liguori
Westerly
