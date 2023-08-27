If you are missing the former Smith Granite Company Store, which was recently demolished, pay a visit to the Carriage House at the Babcock-Smith House Museum to see an outstanding exhibit about Westerly granite.
Not only will you learn about the history and processes involved in creating monuments and buildings which can be found in 47 of the lower 48 states, but you will be treated to examples of both great art and utilitarian pieces. And we can guarantee that they are not going anywhere.
You can even purchase a comprehensive hard-cover book so that you can gaze at a photo of the iconic granite building on the corner any time you want.
Ellen Madison
Westerly
The writer is a trustee of the Babcock-Smith House Museum.
