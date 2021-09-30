Those who embrace fear seem unable to address another’s point of view without direct, personal attacks. In his response (“COVID-19 misinformation is the enemy,” Sept. 23) to my recent letter (“S.A.F.E. (Save Americans From Everything,” Sept 17), Mr. Gerheim found it necessary to not only put words in my mouth, but continued on to inform readers what my thoughts are and what I am feeling.
Statistics and assumed facts are easily manipulated to take on whatever agenda one wishes to promote.
Misinformation? The disseminating of the data to produce a fear-based society afraid to make a move without the “experts” directing how to live and think ... yes, if you allow it, misinformation definitely kills — the mind and the spirit.
Donna Gorman
Mystic
