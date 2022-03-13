Likely many folks would agree with Mr. Thomas Gamache’s March 9 “all talk no action” comments (“All talk and no action enables Putin’s war”) in The Westerly Sun. Who could follow the Ukrainian tragedy without wanting to end it? Mr. Gamache expressed his belief the world is not doing enough to stop Putin. Many would agree. I wonder. Is the world not doing enough?
The United Nations has done all it can, and most member nations condemn Russia. NATO members are sending weapons to Ukraine. Nations have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia, including the Russian oil sanctions that Mr. Gamache mentioned. (Europe and the United States imposed the oil sanctions after Mr. Gamache’s wrote his letter.) In addition to countries placing sanctions on Putin’s Russia, most commercial companies have halted business with Russia. These are capitalist companies with a profit motive leaving money on the table.
As many have, Mr. Gamache expressed his desire for a no-fly zone. It is true. NATO has superior air power over Russia and could create a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Is it wise to do it? If NATO created a no-fly zone it would first need to blind or destroy Russia’s air defenses. To hamper Russia’s air defenses, NATO would need to destroy Russia’s radar, anti-aircraft missile sites and cyber communications. Russia would say that those actions are acts of war. We would have, for the first time in history, two nuclear opponents in a hot war. Russia cannot win a conventional war with NATO. Neither side could win a nuclear war. If Putin found himself losing a conventional war, would he refrain from using nuclear weapons? Putin has shown he has no interest in the well-being of others, foreign or Russian. Should we move to open aggression to stop Russian aircraft from flying over Ukraine? Should we risk nuclear war? Are we at war with Russia already?
War between NATO and Russia may have already begun. Strategy that works with nonnuclear powers does not work with nuclear powers. Making a no-fly zone could give Putin the excuse to take it to the next level. News reports show that much of the damage in Ukraine comes from Russian artillery fire and cruise missiles. A no-fly zone would not stop artillery fire or cruise missiles. The Ukraine military is shooting Russian aircraft down with weapons we supply, and Ukraine Air Forces. Putin is extorting the world with his nuclear weapons threat. He is not winning anything but has fixed the world in a place with no good choices. The only difference between him and a mad bomber is that we know who and where he is.
At least for the time being, we can do nothing to stop him from using his bombs. Nuclear war could result. Putin has said the sanctions are an act of war. Who knows where he will take the world? Contrary to Mr. Gamache’s point, the world is doing more than just talking. The world has acted. I worry more that we will talk ourselves into a nuclear war before other measures bear fruit. Waiting to see where those actions lead is better than giving Putin an excuse to play nuclear roulette. We must contain the war, not expand it.
Joseph Sciarillo
Westerly
