At the risk of overreacting, I was astonished with the report that former general and presidential advisor Michael Flynn suggested that President Trump call upon the military of this country to assume power and conduct another (undoubtedly rigged) election to keep Trump in power!
If true, it speaks to the nature of those chosen by Trump to fill the highest offices of the land; a reflection of his own political philosophy. Flynn should be arrested and tried for treason! No doubt, however, he would be pardoned a second time if Trump had the power to do so!
While it’s difficult to understand why Trump maintains such a large following even after the current antics, I’m sure that he must be a total embarrassment to right-minded Republican voters. As noted, Trump has hijacked the Republican Party and has driven it into the ground!
Jim Georgeady
Pawcatuck
