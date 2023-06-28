The picture of Browning’s store that Ms. Betty J. Cotter posted in her story titled “Swamp Yankee Stories: Discovering vestiges of a village economy on the roads of Chariho” brought back many childhood memories. As a native of Charlestown and at times wandering around town with my friends at a young age we’d often end up at Browning’s store to buy candy, ice cream and soda or go next door to Grinnell’s garage to ask Mr. Grinnell to fix one of our bikes or something else.
Mr. Browning (Perry) was a friendly man, known by the kids outside of the store as “Donkey Browning.” That was because before he placed our order in a brown paper bag he always drew a picture of the face of a donkey on the bag. He was also very proud of his home-grown asparagus. It was not uncommon to enter the store and wait while Perry was showing a customer his treasured asparagus but never revealed his secret technique on how he grew it. Mr. Browning had a tenant that rented an apartment who drove a small blue Ford pick- up truck. Back in those days the U.S. Postal Service used to hire private independent contractors to pick up the mail from the mail train that stopped in Kenyon and then carry it to the Charlestown Post Office, which was located in Bob Noyes’ store in Cross’ Mills. Each time the postal service put the job up for bids an acrimonious war of words would break out between the owner of the Ford pick-up truck and the family who usually won the bid. It came down to the fact that the husband of the family who usually won the bid worked as a watchman for the state and also drove a car with four doors. In light of that, when the occasions came up when someone needed a ride from Kenyon to Cross’ Mills the four-door car would accommodate them for 50 cents each and no one would ride in the back of a pick-up truck. Therefore, the owner of the truck was always complaining that he was being under bid because the other people were using their car as a taxi service. It was like a carnival was coming to town when it was announced in the paper that the postal service would be soliciting bids.
Of course, summer residents always hoped that the family with the four-door car won the bid so they could simply take the mail train to Kenyon and then the mail car to Cross’ Mills as many of them did.
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
