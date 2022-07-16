Abortion discussion in the news lately has focused on “protection.” In “Biden signs order on abortion access” (The Westerly Sun, July 9), the Associated Press talks about “protecting access” and “protect women who seek or obtain abortion” and “protect privacy” and “protect abortion rights,” and so on. In “States move to protect abortion from prosecution” (July 7) it was “protect any patients who travel” and “protect abortion providers” and “protect doctors and nurses” and “protect access to reproductive health care” and “preemptive protective moves” and “protect abortion rights” and “protect residents from out-of-state litigation” and “providers will be protected” and, again, “protect abortion providers,” and yet again, “protection for abortion providers.”
In “Abortion ruling puts spotlight on gerrymandering” (July 4) it was “legal protection for abortion.” These were all Associated Press items.
It is as if, for the media, the abortion procedure has taken on a personality as a little friend who needs protection from the big, bad Supreme Court or the nasty gremlins lurking in state legislatures. Clearly the media is biased in favor of its friend, abortion. Yellow journalism abounds around this issue and has for 50 years. In all the coverage since Dobbs, have we seen any pro-life organizations quoted or interviewed? At all? In the media, any acknowledgement that an abortion stops a beating human heart?
“Protection” usually conjures thoughts of “shielding from harm,” such as in keeping a small, helpless child safe. Ironically, the Associated Press wants to “protect” those who would take the lives of the unborn, but not “protect” the unborn children. The AP’s pro-abortion rights lingo seeks to patch up the crumbling legal and legislative scaffolding that has permitted the taking of 60 million unborn human lives over 50 years here.
After the Emancipation Proclamation some southern states refused to concede that slavery was no longer. Slaveholders briefly enjoyed slave-state exemption to emancipation and were, for a short time, permitted to recapture freed or escaped slaves. This was “protection” for slaveholders but not for enslaved human beings. With the double-speak AP coverage we have “protection” for abortion rights but not for innocent unborn children.
Steve Sullivan
Westerly
