Great use of the People’s Forum real estate on April 7 with the letter telling Westerlyites “In April, help to prevent cruelty to animals,” but can we drop the “In April” intro? Like people, animals are all unique with individual personalities, each deserving respect. Read the brilliant book “Sapiens” to learn that for millions of years, humans (Sapiens) were like all other animals, existing in small packs, forever mindful of their predators, forever concerned where their next meal was coming from. It was about 30,000 years ago that humans separated themselves from the herd by: 1. domesticating fire, 2. developing agriculture; and 3. popularizing religion that enabled strangers to trust one another. But for most of human history, we sat at the back of the animal bus with all the other mammals. So April might be Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, but this practice hardly deserves attention one month a year. It demands 24/7 attention 365 days a year, beginning with never putting them on the other end of your fork, as friends don’t eat their friends and deliciously healthy alternatives exist with have higher nutritional value.
Some silly schools have blocked teaching American culture that might make children uncomfortable? Get real and let us learn how “pork” (code word for dead pigs) arrives on your plate. Americans’ annual per capita 51.1-pound consumption means someone is really “pigging out,” as I’d never touch it. For decades in the agricultural age, cows and sheep grazed the pastures while pigs were kept in the barn. These endearing animals occasionally approached family member status, causing moral and ethical problems when they were fully grown to harvest time with their inevitable slaughter making no one happy. Live and let live.
We hear profits over people as background noise that makes profit over pigs confined to my dreams but someone has to oink for the animals. Roger Williams fought (love fighting, hate violence) to establish the great state of Rhode Island for religious FREEDOM. Emphasis on freedom as everything, everywhere all at once deserve freedom up to the point it threatens another being’s freedom, with only a small fraction concerned about Roger Williams’ individual religious concerns. Pig freedom is a tough sell, but factory farms and gestation crates that create Animal Auschwitz is so miserable that factory pigs are loaded up with drugs to speed growth and antibiotics to prevent sickness. Guess who consumes those drugs when eating pork? This practice creates a life to murder so miserable (YouTube The Smiths’ great album “Meat is Murder”) that some states have made it a felony to record 2023 pig-farming practices. Yeah, you don’t want to know but for the animals, you have to know.
In conclusion, we live in a complicated world where you can shop for the news you want to hear but you can make the world a better place by “shopping” to learn about the misery we’re now inflicting on factory farm animals and doing something about it.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.