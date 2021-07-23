As the saying goes, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em!
After reading the front page of The Westerly Sun this morning, I immediately sat down to write a letter to the editor regarding the short-term rental controversy. I should say that I sat down to write another letter, since I’ve already written one, but absolutely nothing has changed since then. We still have loud parties at the Airbnb in our neighborhood and, oh yes, nothing has been done by the Town Council to mitigate this problem.
What does seem to be happening is that those who have vested interests in having short-term rentals … property owners who provide rentals, real estate agents who rent to tourists and even the Chamber of Commerce … are running around with their hair on fire making sure that when this ordinance is eventually written it will somehow be in their favor.
Let’s just say the quiet part out loud … MONEY TALKS!
So goodbye to peace and quiet in our neighborhood, and hello Airbnb!
I have a very large home that can accommodate lots of people. I even have a lot of property where renters can park their huge RVs and the overflow can pitch tents in the surrounding area just like the Airbnb renters did this weekend in our neighborhood, albeit on a much smaller space. We can actually have an Airbnb park on my property where we can host large events. After all, it is my property and I have the right to do this. Peace and quiet in my neighborhood be damned! The only recourse my neighbors have is to call the police. And I’m sure that my renters can feed them the same cock-and-bull story that has been told on our street by the other Airbnb renters every night.
And, by the time the Town Council gets around to writing and enforcing a short-term rental ordinance, I will have a hefty chunk of change in my pocket.
I sure as heck don’t have to worry about being slapped with a fine to make me accountable, since there are no fines that have been mandated. And then, I can have a whole new group of renters in next week to do the same thing all over again. Being an Airbnb renter is so much better than being a resident who lives in the neighborhood and has to put up with all the abusive behavior night after night. But, I respect my neighbors too much to pull the kind of stunt that I wrote about.
Apparently, there are those among us who could care less about their neighborhood.
Beverly Conti
Westerly
