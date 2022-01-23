Jan. 22 was the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the controversial Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion throughout all 50 of the United States. This effectively overturned most pro-life laws that had protected the unborn for decades. Sadly, since that 1973 decision, 63.5 million unborn children have succumbed to this industry.
We also mourn for the heartbreaking effects of abortion on the many women who have been taught that it is OK to terminate the life of their preborn child, and on their families and our culture at large. Too many women have suffered medical problems, mental health issues, substance abuse and even death.
Our present day culture of death touts death as the solution to a problem … a culture that treats human life as a commodity to be selfishly manipulated.
Yet it was inspiring to see over 150,000 prolife people at the March for Life in Washington DC on Friday, the 21st, braving the cold as millions have done since this infamous decision.
We hope and pray that the Supreme Court may finally right this wrong so that all life from womb to tomb will be treated with the dignity and respect due to every human being, born and unborn. We yearn for that peace.
Maria Parker
Westerly
