Here in Rhode Island in May we can really enjoy getting outside. One of the best ways is by biking. There is nothing that beats the feeling of experiencing the air, bird song, fragrances and beauty of our South Shore. May is Bike Month, so pump up the tires and go.
But before you go, make sure you have a helmet, a light on the back, bright clothing and obey the traffic rules.
Here are some basic rules:
Ride single file
Walkers have the right of way
Signal your intention at intersections with “The Wave” and eye contact
Stay 3 feet way from parked cars (to avoid door openings)
Did you know there is a guide to cycling in the Ocean State?
It identifies the roads most suitable, parking, trails, mountain trails, and all kinds of services. Just Google “Guide to Cycling in the Ocean State.”
To encourage you, the Breachway Bikers Club is a community bicycle group that explores our beautiful part of the world at a leisurely pace.
You can join them on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. for a non-competitive bike ride throughout our beautiful area. They will be doing a different route each time. You can to do the entire ride or whatever you’re comfortable with.
Saturday morning rides will be around 10 miles. Wednesday rides will be between 15 and 20 miles. To preview their routes and meeting spots, visit the Breachway Bikers Facebook page or email the group with questions at breachwaybikers@gmail.com.
Faith LaBossiere
Charlestown
