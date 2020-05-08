There is no better time for biking. Have you noticed the surge in biking? All the recommendations for managing this unusual time, safely and by the rules, suggest you hop on your bike. May is the perfect time to enjoy the solitude, fresh air and exercise.
The William C. O’Neill 6.8-mile pathway from Kingston Station to Narragansett is a beautiful, mostly level ride. At this time of relatively quiet roadways, venture out to enjoy the beauty that is South County, the envy of all Rhode Island. There is a particularly lovely ride along Matunuck School House Road east to Moonstone Beach Road, Cards Pond Road to Matunuck Beach Road and on to Deep Hole, just one of the many options in South County.
Bike Rx is a prescription for better health, enjoyment of nature and a chance for a new focus. No doctor’s appointment needed, just hop on your bike and enjoy. Wear your helmet, keep your distance, observe spring emerging and bring home bragging rights on how far you biked!
Pedal Power is a local citizens cycling advocacy group. Would you like to know more? faithlabossiere@verizon.net.
Faith LaBossiere
Charlestown
