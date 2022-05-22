MADDIE STEPSKI, Stonington, Softball, Senior; Stepski a catcher, hit three homers and drove in 12 runs in three games. She was 9 for 12 with three doubles and a triple. Stepski is hitting .750 with 11 home runs this season.

ELENA FUSARO, Westerly, Softball, Sophomore; Fusaro, hit a bases-loaded triple in the third inning as the Bulldogs defeated rival Chariho to end an 18-game losing streak against the Chargers. Fusaro plays outfield for the Bulldogs.

REESE MAIN, Wheeler, Softball, Sophomore; Main a pitcher/third baseman, was 9 for 11 with 12 RBIs in three games for the Lions. She hit three doubles, a triple and a home run. She was also the winning pitcher in one game, striking out eight. Main leads the team in hitting with a .633 average.

IAN CLARK, Chariho, Boys Track, Junior; Clark a sprinter, was named the track MVP after winning the 100 and 200 meters at the Southern Division championship meet. Clark is unbeaten in the 200 and has lost once in the 100 this spring.

Vote

View Results