What an opportunity for those living in Stonington Borough to have such a dedicated man to represent the district with energy, enthusiasm, and integrity. I have known Shaun Mastroianni in many capacities; as a team member on volunteer committees, in the political arena, and as a friend. I can think of no one better to represent his neighbors than Shaun. Shaun is a family man with a deep-rooted love of community, a hard-working, active member of society that continually dedicates himself to the village. As a senior burgess now, it would seem to be a smooth transition to vote him into the warden position on May 1. Shaun has been involved in many organizations in town and would like to make the position of borough warden one of his greatest opportunities to make a difference. He knows he can do it. You know he can, too. Make your vote count!
Vote for Shaun Mastroianni May 1 for borough warden in Stonington!
Carole Johnson Nossek
Stonington
