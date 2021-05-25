Regarding health matters, I tend to be very careful. Some might say too careful.
So when it became clear that COVID posed life-threatening risks, I had no hesitation donning a mask whenever I left the house, both for my protection and everyone else’s. In my town, the governor has specifically mandated masks in areas where social distancing is not possible — on a narrow walk bordering the ocean, for example.
When I encountered maskless individuals on the street, they invariably apologized, without any signal of disapproval from me, and graciously crossed the street to keep a distance.
Now we are in a different place.
Many of us have been vaccinated. Still, many have not. The CDC has wavered back-and-forth over our obligations to mask.
When I walk in town, I am often alone in wearing a mask. The looks I receive wonder if I’m a vaccination hold-out. The feeling on the street is the opposite of before. Now, I feel the need to apologize, to explain myself: “Don’t worry, you’re safe from me, I just tend to be super cautious. Please excuse the mask.”
Yesterday, a counterexample made me laugh: A woman stepped out of her car, saw me and gasped: “Oh, no, I forgot my mask!”
My experience is a drop in the huge bucket among staunch “never maskers” and fervent “patriotic maskers.” Who could have imagined that a bit of facewear would provoke such vehement judgments and “sides.”
I’m almost embarrassed to admit there’s also a purely prosaic reason for my continuing to mask. It occurred to me at some point that one could not wear cosmetics under a mask. Lipstick, for example, will totally muck a mask up. For most of my adult life, applying lipstick was part of stepping out of the house, a bit of vanity my husband enjoyed laughing at. Masks are breaking that habit.
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
