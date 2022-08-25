There is a project before the Westerly Town Council to regenerate the Winnapaug Golf Course. In my mind that means to make the golf course look better and make it challenging for the players. What has been suggested by the owner is indeed a complex construction of changing the golf course into a destination vacation paradise consisting of a five-story, 150-room hotel, smaller condos scattered around the course, and a banquet room to cater to 200 guests to name a few features.
What does all this have to do with the primary use of a golf course? Where is all of this going to fit on the golf course when the course is adjacent to many privately owned homes? No one knows at this point. The plan that was shown to the Planning Board is so confusing that many of the proposed buildings are in direct opposition to the town’s Comprehensive Plan.
This whole mess will turn from an architectural debate to a political objective. The Town Council has a plan. It’s called the Comprehensive Plan. The Town Council must not change this plan every time construction needs to be done.
Gerard DeLuca
Westerly
