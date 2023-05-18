Recent letters to the editor have discussed a proposed piece of legislation submitted by state Rep. Samuel Azzinaro, 2023-H 6324. Some folks see it as an infringement of the First Amendment, which it is. They fear it will result in censorship, which it likely will.
I have read the proposed bill. In summary, it would make presenting of material in any media form with obscene and objectionable content a crime. It identifies contents with a long list filled with definitions subject to subjective interpretation. The wording makes the intent of the law ambiguous. Haven’t we been here before with obscenity laws? The courts have never come up with a definition with which you can fine or jail someone.
Besides the ambiguity, one line stood out. In section 11-31-10. Sale or exhibition to minors of indecent publication, pictures, or articles, under item (c) follows. “The provisions of this section shall apply to any library pursuant to Chapter 1 of title 29 and any public or charter school or library.” Whomever wrote the bill designed it to go after public and school libraries, not Walmart. I can see this law in the hands of the culture warriors. They will go to town council and school board meetings using this law as a weapon to intimidate public officials and libraries and school administrators, teachers, and librarians. It will serve to continue culture wars like the critical race theory battles recently waged at Westerly School Committee and Town Council meetings and throughout the country. We will likely waste town and school resources and suffer lawsuits to satisfy a loud group of culture warriors. It will intimidate some public officials and may result in censorship.
Mr. Azzinaro’s bill raises many questions. Why did he file this proposed legislation? Why create a law for a problem that does not exist? If he has prime examples of obscene and objectionable content he found in school or public libraries, he should identify them in the bill. Also, did Mr. Azzinaro write H 6324 himself or did he use a template from one of those national conservative organizations that fuels the culture wars? Why doesn’t Mr. Azzinaro trust our public librarians, school administrators, teachers, and school librarians? They have training and experience to select age-appropriate materials. Mr. Azzinaro does not. If he has a reason not to trust them, he should tell us. If he has no reason not to trust them, why is he sponsoring a law that undermines trust in them? Why would he want to undermine our school and public libraries? That is what the bill does. It says they are so out of control we need to threaten them with fines and prison. When he ran for office Mr. Azzinaro’s slogan was “Always there for Westerly.” With this bill, he is somewhere else.
Joseph Sciarillo
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.