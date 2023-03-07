I read Rona Mann’s column Sunday titled “Some of us need a good spanking.” Spanking is an oft-repeated social media notion that never dies. A cliché, its meaning is a matter of perspective.
Rona’s father disciplined with his hand and that worked for her. Although a man of few words, my father didn’t get physical when he disciplined us. He expressed his expectations for respect and lived up to them himself. When we did not meet those expectations, one look would suffice. We immediately understood that we failed him. That look was more painful than any corporal punishment could have been.
The way Rona supports her spanking opinion is to use a Trump State of the Union address, and the behaviors of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Marjorie Taylor Greene. This too is a matter of perspective. I assume Rona’s perspective is that she is pro respect and pro Trump. She gave little other detail, but it is a contradiction. My perspective is different from hers.
Donald Trump as I see him: While I served in the Army, he was tending his bone spurs and cavorting about New York participating in unprotected sex. He even claimed that experience was his personal Vietnam. The military teaches everyone to do a job. You learn the importance of doing the job it trained you to do. How sad is Trump. As a presidential candidate he scorned John McCain getting shot down while doing his job. Getting shot down is a risk bomber pilots take. To show up and fly dangerous missions made John McCain a hero in my view.
I served a small role in military intelligence. I learned the Soviet Union, now Russia, was our geopolitical competitor. That meant Russia will always compete with us simply because of our sizes and locations. Where was the honor when Trump sold out United States intelligence to side with Russia’s Putin in Helsinki?
As a citizen, I respect and believe in our Constitution and the separation of powers. So, you can imagine how disappointed I was to see Trump repeatedly undermine our Constitution and our institutions, up to and including his failed insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. No one in my lifetime has shown more disrespect for the office of the president than Donald Trump.
To compare Nancy Pelosi tearing her copy of Trump’s speech in shreds to the antics of Marjorie Taylor Green is silly. (He did not hand the copy to her, by the way. The copy was sitting in front of her.) She, then speaker of the House, a coequal branch of the government, was fighting to keep Trump from wreaking havoc on our Democracy. In a near 60-year marriage, she stayed at home, raised five children, and then ran for Congress. While in Congress, she worked hard and earned respect from her colleagues. She so impressed them they twice elected her speaker. Marjorie Taylor Greene won two elections to go to Congress. Since then, she has raised money, added division, and showed how rude she is.
Nancy Pelosi showed no disrespect for Donald Trump when she tore up her copy of the speech. She showed contempt for the man who disrespected the office of president and thought he was a dictator. He deserves contempt. She lived up to her oath of office. That is my perspective.
Joseph Sciarillo
Westerly
