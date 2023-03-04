Rona Mann predicted that her column on Feb. 26 (“I implore you to stop it! Stop it! Stop it!”) would make some readers angry. Count me as one of them. While I respect Ms. Mann’s right to share her opinion, it angers me that she would use her platform in such an irresponsible way. In her column, she writes of her disapproval of what she considers politically correct language, providing mostly terms related to race as her examples. She rails against diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and other efforts to create a more equitable and just society.
If there is one thing I’ve learned since the calls for racial justice spurred by the murders of George Floyd and so many others before and since, it is to listen to marginalized voices, to seek to understand rather than make my voice the center of grievances. Rona does a great job of centering a white woman’s voice speaking of her discomfort with racial progress. She yearns to go back to “the way it was.” I have never met a Black person who yearned for the good old days.
Devoting a column to return to those days is irresponsible, if not downright harmful. I do hope that in future columns Rona Mann will show an effort to deepen her understanding of diversity, equity, and inclusion while examining her own discomfort with these efforts.
Tim Flanagan
Westerly
