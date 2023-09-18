Rona Mann, let me begin by giving you two thumbs up on your Sept. 17 column, “Fault and blame, the great American game.” If I had more thumbs, they’d be up too! When did we as individuals and a country fall into this fault and blame? As children, when we did something untoward, and got caught, our immediate go-to was, “It wasn’t me!” However, we were always “encouraged” to think about our denial and to “fess up,” especially if we were guilty. Not so anymore! It’s my personal opinion that the culture of politics ushered in with the election of Donald Trump has exacerbated this almost incessant need to deny any or all fault in thought, word or deed by falling back on Trump’s ubiquitous excuse, “IT’S NOT FAIR!” … Translation: these rules are not meant for me because I’m special.
I was taught by the Sisters of The Immaculate Heart of Mary. Try telling them after some wrongdoing, “It wasn’t my fault,” “It’s not fair,” or, even, “The devil made me do it.” Let’s just say, that wouldn’t pass muster, because the school, church and home were in collaboration for us to do the right thing. Therein lies the problem! In society today, lines between right and wrong are blurred. Our children are growing up in a world of half-truths, cover-ups and blatant wrongdoing, while adults look the other way, shrug their shoulders, or make some half-baked excuse that it’s alright for someone to lie because it’s “not fair” how they perceive they are being treated or mistreated.
Our children are watching and listening and learning! When the past president of the United States speaks with bravado about grabbing a woman by the …, and is rewarded for it with your vote, or, when he praises those who breached the Capitol and assaulted Capitol police because it “wasn’t fair” that he didn’t win the election and you continue to support him, you are making a statement to your children. You are telling them that it’s ok to grab someone in their private parts ... the past President did it and it didn’t get him in trouble. Or, if your child runs for and loses the class presidency, tell them it’s okay to go ahead and assault the winner. The election probably wasn’t fair! If you call them to task for their misdeeds, do you really have a leg to stand on? Especially if you continue to support the miscreant, Donald Trump.
As the song goes, “Teach your children well, you must have a code you try to live by.” Whose code will that be?
Beverly Conti
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.