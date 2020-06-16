The June 9th edition of The Sun included a letter to the editor that reported that Heather MacDonald at the Manhattan Institute had written that it is 18.5 times more likely that a police officer will be killed by a black man than a police officer will kill an unarmed black man. This information was so shocking that it needed to be looked into. First, reading what Heather MacDonald of the Manhattan Institute wrote, she claims that nine unarmed black men were killed by police officers in 2018, and 38 in 2019. Let’s ignore that we frequently learn in the news that police have falsified their incident reports, and sometimes evidence has been planted on the victims. If one assumes that the Manhattan Institute writer is correct, then 166 police officers were killed by black men in 2018 and 703 were killed by black men in 2019. However, the FBI reports (fbi.gov) that 55 police officers died feloniously in 2018 (others died accidentally) and 158 police officers died feloniously in 2019. It is safe to assume that not every single police officer who was killed feloniously by someone was killed by an African American. The “information” written by the writer at that Manhattan Institute is obviously fake.
I then looked into the history of the Manhattan Institute (sourcewatch.org). The Manhattan Institute is a right-wing “think-tank” that was paid by the tobacco industry to help lead a campaign of spewing false and misleading information to try to create doubt in the public about the science of tobacco smoking causing illness. Later, the Manhattan Institute went on to be paid millions by the Koch brothers and other fossil fuel special interests to use the same misleading tactics to try to create doubt in the public about the science of the human race causing the climate to heat up. It now appears that the Manhattan Institute is using the same tactics to create doubt in the public that African American citizens of the United States, as a race, are treated unfairly, and unequally, and with more violence, by the police than white people. Will we learn that wealthy white supremacists or Trump supporters are now paying the guns-for-hire at the Manhattan Institute to conduct yet another misinformation campaign, this time about race relations in America?
I suggest people have a healthy skepticism about “information” coming from “experts” who are paid lots of money to peddle “alternative facts” to others that want to hear them and, consequently, will gullibly tend to believe them. I also suggest that letters to the editor be read with a healthy dose of skepticism when they are written by people who subscribe to such paid-for propaganda.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
