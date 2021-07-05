Where to begin on the debacle of bureaucracy that occurred at the Chariho Regional School Board meeting on June 22.
For those that do not know, on June 22, a citizen was arrested at the Chariho School Committee meeting for not adhering to a “mask policy” that the board members did not adhere to. Read that twice, there are photos and just par for the course at this point. And just to confirm, to call it a policy is an insult. It’s a guideline, not a policy. Big difference. To this day, the CDC has not released anything that would even remotely resemble a policy because that would require having a spine — but these are the word games that we, the people must be aware of.
I applaud Jeremy Palmer for exposing these petty word games that public officials have been playing with us for the past year-and-a-half. Enough guys. If you want to play word games, play Words with Friends.
The story that I read, which read like more of a press release in my opinion, made sure to note that Mr. Palmer was the only one not wearing a mask at the meeting, as if to paint him as the unruly one who disrupted constitutional proceedings. Let me be absolutely clear: just because you are the only person not doing something does not mean that you are the one that is necessarily incorrect, unruly or the one disrupting the constitutional process. It is possible that all those around you that hold perceived positions of authority over you are the ones who are unfamiliar with the constitutional rights of citizens, which any reasonable Rhode Island citizen could probably conclude was the more likely scenario on June 22.
Happy birthday America, we will not let you falter. Thank you, Jeremy Palmer, for exposing this lunacy.
Justin Mazzarese
Groton
The writer is a member of the Chariho High School Class of 2003.
