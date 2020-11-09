We recently received a Charlestown pre-survey card to fill in. It is critical for all of us to respond; if not, a small special interest group could completely skew the survey in their favor, resulting in our tax dollars being misdirected.
The card indirectly implies make a list of what you want, it does not have space for what we don’t want our tax dollars spent on! This statement may sound strange, but here is a simple example to illustrate my point: A special interest group of 25 people state they want project XYZ on the survey. The town council approves funding for project XYZ not realizing there is dissension. If 25 people (or even less than 25) state on the survey they are opposed to project XYZ the town council could not easily justify proceeding with the funding.
I will admit I am against two potential projects: 1. I am opposed to spending tax money for any type of ‘center’; be it recreation, event, or whatever. 2. I am opposed to any more money being spent on bike paths/multipurpose trails or related studies until there is public discussion and concurrence on a route. I believe in the last 20 years over $100,000 has been spent just on bike path studies. The general public has not had input to this subject, yet years ago a few people on an ad hoc committee decided the path will be right along route 1A through the commercial district. You couldn’t pick a more ugly path! I am in favor of a bike trail north of Route 1 so we can enjoy the full benefit of the natural beauty of our open spaces and of state and federal land.
The stated purpose of the pre-survey card is “… to let us (NRC) know what major community issues and topics you (Charlestown citizens) think we (NRC) need to address…” Recreation is not mentioned on the card. I interpret this to mean other issues besides recreation can be addressed; therefore I add this last paragraph as a comment.
For the last two years many of us have been fighting the lack of fiscal transparency in our annual budgets. For example, the town has a cost account 995-9985 titled Pond and Beach Preservation with the stated purpose of “… improve the water quality of the three coastal salt ponds.” (There is no mention of beaches.) In reality it is a dredging account. Each year the Budget Commission adds roughly $200,000 to the account. Last year the $1.4 million in the account was cleaned out to pay for dredging, and there was no money remaining for other pond and beach needs! This year $325,000 was added to the account. I’m not opposed to dredging; it’s an absolute necessity for the town. But I am opposed to hiding dredging in another account, i.e. the Pond and Beach Preservation account. For transparency we need to split 995-9985 into two accounts; one for dredging and one for the ponds and beaches. We need to save money for maintenance of our ponds and beaches, not just dredging. We need to start saving money for reasonable future purchases of beach and access properties.
There are many other examples of transparency problems; this is why we need a Fund Balancing Policy.
Voice your opinions — fill in the pre-survey!
Steven J. Williams
Charlestown
