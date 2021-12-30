I’ve heard comments by some “people of note” in the media and culture that this is going to be a “dark winter.” Why does this have to be? Just because they said it, it must happen? Aren’t we in charge of our own lives? Why would we want to let people in power who does not know us dictate how our winter, or any other season, is going to be? Here in the Westerly-Pawcatuck-Stonington areas we are mostly people of positivity, neighborliness and joy. We have lots of great activities throughout the year, and most of us strive to become better people and try to enhance our communities with our gifts and talents. I would like to encourage my fellow citizens to make this a “winter of light,” not darkness. If you have Christmas lights on your house and candles in your windows, keep them there for the next several weeks. Keep your Christmas trees (artificial) and mangers up and shining bright. It will cheer everyone who sees them when they drive by or visit your home. Be friendly to everyone you run into when you’re out and about. Let’s not give in to the message of darkness. Let’s walk together as one community and be the light that overpowers this omen of a “dark winter.” We can do it. I know we can.
Linda Norton
Pawcatuck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.