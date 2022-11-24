I have been following the proposals to build Xanadu on the pond and I say reject them. Being a realist, though, I know that some version will be eventually approved. Please consider that this will change Route 1A forever, and in your planning lies your opportunity to begin to make it pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly.
Several years ago I spoke at a council meeting encouraging accepting grant money to begin a bicycle loop covering Shore Road and Atlantic Avenue. After I spoke, two council members bemoaned the “Bicycles May Use Full Lane” signs and the “Sharrows” painted on the roadways and then passed on the grant money. There was no forward-looking thought on the offer. This new council has an opportunity to make Westerly a leader in people-friendly roadways. My wife and I (both septuagenarians) bicycle on Shore Road more than 200 days a year and we encounter many young people and families riding and walking on many occasions.
Please, make walkers and bicyclists an important part of this plan.
By the way, when I moved to Westerly nine years ago, I was appalled by the “Bicycles May Use Full Lane” signs’ number and placement. It is total visual overkill, bludgeoning the motorists with the message.
Arjay Willis
Westerly
