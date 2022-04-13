The new U.S. potato champion, Maine, pushes aside Washington and Idaho, reclaiming America’s heavyweight potato title held through World War II. The Sun’s “Maine potatoes travel far after western drought” (April 3) “eye-opener” was a great read focusing on the comprehensive transition we need to the three greatest 21st-century challenges: 1. Renewable energy; 2. Saving resources; and 3. Plant-based diets.
Renewable energy: How wonderful to see rail replace the fossil fuel-intensive 530-plus truckloads of 21 million potato pounds that traveled the 2,500-plus miles from Maine to Washington in climate-controlled rail cars no less. Did you know fossil fuel income funds Russia’s genocidal depravity in Ukraine?
Resource savings: Gallons of water needed to produce 1 pound of beef: 1,847. Potatoes? 34. Arable land savings, product processing, storage, transport and retailing factors all favor potatoes as well. Refrigeration unnecessary. A plus/minus 2,000-calorie limit is a great equalizer so get them from the cholesterol-free potatoes that can be baked, (s)mashed, pan-fried, roasted, toasted, souped, stewed and ’cued, barbecue-style. Move over apples, how do you like them potatoes?
Plant-based diet: Animal abuse and permanent slaughter outweigh any temporary taste high that disappears upon swallowing. Let the lobsters live. Vegan living might be too much to ask, nevermind that it likely saved Bill Clinton’s life, but plant-based living is within your reach with life extending possibilities that are too compellingly powerful to ignore.
We don’t inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our grandchildren. One earth, one chance. We all have but one life to live; that applies to human and non-human life alike. For the community’s well-being, do no harm at a minimum, make the world a better place if possible with a transition to renewable energy, resource consumption minimization and a plant-based diet a necessary ingredient for us all.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.