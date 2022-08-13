Hello Richmond residents! I’m Dan Madnick and I am running to represent you on the Town Council.
I grew up in Derry, N.H., to two loving parents and with one older brother. After grade school, I attended the University of New Hampshire, where I met my wife, Sam, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. I joined Electric Boat as a structural engineer where I have worked my entire career. While working full time, I obtained a Master of Engineering from UConn. Now as a supervisor, I lead the engineering group that I was a member of for many years.
After living in Connecticut for six years, Sam and I decided to settle in Richmond because of the rural nature of the town, the great school system, and nearby amenities such as Providence and the beaches. After moving into our first home, we began to pay more attention to the town activities. At a financial town meeting in 2019, the Town Council president announced that there was a dire need for volunteers on town boards and I knew I needed to pitch in. I asked how I could help, and with my engineering background, they suggested the Planning Board. I was appointed in July 2019 and have enjoyed serving the town as a volunteer ever since.
Joining the Planning Board has changed my perspective immensely. I now realize that the important work performed by the local government such as the Planning Board and Town Council affect people’s lives far more than state and national politics do. Local government works most effectively if participants have integrity and accountability. I’m confident that I can provide that, along with the ability to effectively communicate and thoughtfully consider all stakeholders. I have demonstrated this with my time spent serving on the Planning Board. It’s now time for people like myself to take a step forward and lead in a balanced and pragmatic way.
Effective leadership requires leading by example and understanding that everyone has something to offer, along with a self-awareness to know what you don’t know and seek the advice of subject matter experts. On the Town Council, I will use my problem-solving skills to determine the root cause of an issue and make a decision based on facts and logic. The most important aspect of the position is to listen to the concerns of the residents and encourage public input, which is something I have been doing and will continue to do if elected. After seeking input from many residents, I have started a list of goals the council could accomplish. Town Council members and residents of Richmond can work together to keep Richmond a great place to live for all generations. As a Town Council member, I will work to address challenges based on the best interests of the town and its residents. I hope to earn your support so we can work together to sustain Richmond as an amazing town. Please reach out to me at madnick4rtc@gmail.com.
Daniel Madnick
Richmond
The writer is a candidate for Richmond Town Council.
