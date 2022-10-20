I’m Dan Madnick and I am running to represent you on the Town Council.
My experience as an engineering supervisor and the time I have spent on the Planning Board provides me with an understanding of the collaborative environment needed to improve how our town government operates. I believe that local government works most effectively when elected officials are cooperative and proactive.
If elected, I have several goals I will work to address that were formed through my own experience as a resident of Richmond, member of the Planning Board, and as a candidate for Town Council. The first step is listening to residents, which is an integral part of my campaign. I have heard numerous concerns that include land use and development decisions, the property tax burden, lack of local access to healthcare, and a desire for additional recreation options for our children. Couple these concerns with the town’s Comprehensive Community Plan, which also took resident input into consideration, and we have a guide on how to move forward. We should use this information to improve the way in which the town boards and commissions currently operate, in which they are siloed from each other. The Town Council must set priorities and goals, then share with both the respective boards and commissions to take action together.
As part of the process to improve Wyoming, the town needs to revise the Aquifer Protection Overlay District (APOD) ordinance, which is currently under review by the Planning Board. This ordinance is vital to protect the water quality from a single-source aquifer that Richmond residents on a well rely on. After that revision is approved, the town must work to improve traffic flow in Wyoming, which is a responsibility of the Town Council, Planning Department, and Town Administration. In parallel, the Economic Development Commission (EDC) and Affordable Housing Committee can work together to determine how to facilitate re-development of Wyoming that may include a mixed-use development. This multi-pronged approach would incentivize commercial development where it is most needed, reduce residential tax burden, and also ensure our natural resources are protected.
The Town Council can engage the Planning Board and EDC to determine if a special zone should be created that is Medical Use only with to-be-determined conditions that will make it advantageous for a company to locate in the zone. This will move the town closer to finally having an urgent care facility to meet the needs of residents.
To improve recreation options, the Recreation Commission can be empowered to determine which types of recreation options can be made available to residents and report their recommendations to the Town Council for action.
As a Town Council member, my first priority is to address the needs of our residents and to improve our town. We need a proactive leader who will utilize the power of cooperation to achieve our goals in accordance with resident concerns.
I ask for your vote on November 8th. Please connect with me at madnick4rtc@gmail.com.
Daniel Madnick
Richmond
The writer is a candidate for Richmond Town Council.
