I am providing some thoughts regarding Jay Lustgarten’s opinion piece entitled “Reproductive freedom is a human right” that appeared in the Westerly Sun on May 17.
Mr. Lustgarten begins his opinion piece noting that abortion is “a practice no one wants.” That’s great to hear! It’s a pity that Mr. Lustgarten offers no suggestions to assist women in situations where they feel economically or psychologically (e.g., illicit drug addiction, boyfriend pressure) compelled to have abortions. Giving birth is a choice too, and women shouldn’t be denied that choice because they lack the means to exercise it.
Mr. Lustgarten’s opinion piece degenerates into one of hate and fear-mongering with the absolutely preposterous claim that the Catholic Church hates homosexuals, sharing a quote by the standup comedian George Carlin as authoritative support of the position that “the church hates them too.” This also just begs the question about who else Mr. Lustgarten feels the Catholic Church “hates.” In response, I will share a quote from the late Bishop Fulton Sheen: “There are not one hundred people in the United States who hate the Catholic Church, but there are millions who hate what they wrongly perceive the Catholic Church to be.” It seems that Mr. Lustgarten unfortunately is in this latter category and he would do well to familiarize himself with the Catholic Church’s position before slandering it.
Martin M. Bednar
North Stonington
