I’m writing in response to Jay Lustgarten’s most recent rant regarding common ground with me and criticisms of President Donald Trump.
Lustgarten, and his ilk on the lunatic left, very predictably open with unsupported or false criticisms, or personal attacks, and seldom if ever lead with the truth, or reasonable solutions to any issue. There is insufficient space in which to address all of his distortions, so let’s look at the first item: guns.
Lustgarten: “Trump’s issue winner, gun-madness (time for another mass shooting?).” I assume Lustgarten and most folks understand that guns are inanimate objects, and never ever killed or maimed anyone. People kill and maim with guns (very few), but we (society) know who (by category) they are. All one needs to do is to peruse the FBI’s website. The shooters fall into one of four general categories: 1. Gang-bangers; 2. Drug dealers and other hardened criminals; 3. The mentally disturbed; and 4. Suicides. The “mass shootings” over the last 50-60 years have been committed by the mentally-disturbed; there are no exceptions. And what have our politicians accomplished over that period to address the issue? Virtually nothing. But of course it’s all Trump’s fault, according to the left.
Finally, we have Chicago, commonly referred to as, “The Murder Capital of America,” while having the strictest gun-laws in America. Now Chicago was home to President Obama, and he and Biden for 8 years did absolutely nothing to stem the mayhem there. I wonder why, and did Lustgarten ever
write to The Westerly Sun about the slaughter in Chicago during the Obama administration? If not, why not?
I’m of the belief that America is still ‘Center Right’, made up of conservative and moderate voters. By now most know what the left is for, my focus is what the right is not for: packed SCOTUS, higher-taxes, destructive trade deals with foreign countries, recalcitrant NATO partners, a chaotic VA, under-funded military, absurd climate deals that only serve to hurt America, universal health care, open borders, and no more phony politicians that enrich themselves at the public’s expense, etc., etc.
Lastly, why is it that the left is diametrically opposed to charter schools? The average voter would think that just the opposite would be true. Not so, says Thomas Sowell in his recent book, “Charter Schools and their Enemies,” published in June 2020. If you want to learn another disturbing and dirty little secret hidden by the left, you’ll read this book, and soon.
In closing, I don’t have a crystal ball regarding Nov. 3, but what I do know is that no presidential candidate (going back to the Eisenhower era), has ever won the presidency without a very high degree of enthusiastic support from the electorate. Trump had it in 2016, and it seems even more so in 2020. I fully expect that President Trump will be reelected, and if the minorities back him, it may well be a landslide.
Mike Latham
Pawcatuck
