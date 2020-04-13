Archbishop Fulton Sheen once stated that “There are not one hundred people in the United States who hate the Catholic Church, but there are millions who hate what they wrongly perceive the Catholic Church to be.” Although this topic cannot begin to be covered in a brief opinion piece, author Rodney Stark, in his book “Bearing False Witness: Debunking Centuries of Anti-Catholic History,” notes there are many writers who continue to spread and perpetuate traditional myths because they are determined to show that religion, especially Christianity, is a dreadful curse upon humanity. And so it is with Mr. Lustgarten. How sad.
The irony of Jay Lustgarten’s musings that “this god phenomena might stem from people taking themselves too seriously, filled with self-importance, unable to accept their own personal insignificance in the scheme of it all” speaks precisely to Archbishop’s Sheen’s earlier point. Indeed, Mr. Lustgarten’s statement could not be further from the truth, for one of the pillars of Catholicism and other religions is the understanding and accompanying humility that God is everything, and that without Him, we are nothing!
It is also sad to see that in invoking the Golden Rule of “do unto others as you’d have done unto yourself” Mr. Lustgarten actually violates his own dictum by mocking those of faith, with clear intolerance of those who do not share his point of view.
Martin Bednar
North Stonington
