Our councilors certainly had their act together when they elected Kevin Lowther II vice president of the council. No better cool and collected head could they have chosen to calm the cacophony within the town concerning the shore, lighthouses and what not, never mind all the day-to-day stuff. With the way things have been cropping up lately, what might be right around the corner?
Kevin has not only shown exemplary professionalism in the face of fire, I would expect no less of him as the council moves forward. Do the right thing for all of our sakes. Kevin, West Point knew what it was after when it appointed you a cadet those few years ago. This council would do well to follow suit.
Hatsy Moore
Westerly
