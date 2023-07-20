Taking a hiatus from his perpetual book-banning tour, Robert J. Chiaradio Jr. launched a new campaign, this time to tell the children what a proper invocation is not. His rant (as I think of it — “Invocations According to Chiaradio, Robert J. Jr.”) assumes that we are all children. He does not approve of the invocation given by Keven Lowther at recent Westerly Town Council meeting. As Mr. Chiaradio mentioned, some call the hymn Mr. Lowther sang the Black National Anthem. Mr. Chiaradio asked “whose victory” did Mr. Lowther sing about in the last line of the song. “Was it a prayer for victory in World War II, Korea, or Vietnam?” What do those wars have to do with anything? Deliverance from slavery is a victory for humanity.
I wonder if Mr. Chiaradio could understand. The hymn is very much about the National Anthem and “America The Beautiful” that he mentioned in his disjointed rant. It was “America the Beautiful” where white people enslaved black people. The United States which our National Anthem symbolizes ratified slavery when we became a nation. Despite that, the hymn is about God and country.
Immigrants to America frequently have good stories to tell. They escaped oppressions, poverty, ethnic and religious discrimination, came here, and made a better life. Poverty drove my grandfather to our shores. It was a choice he made as did many of his neighbors in his native Italy. A group of them settled in the same city in New York state. They had a communal celebratory story and traditions that I grew up on. Ancestors for most African Americans have a different story. They grew up in villages with strong moral, family, and communal values. They were artisans, raised crops and cattle, hunted, and fished and had a decent existence. They did not dream of a better life elsewhere because they were content with what they had. Their families had enough to eat. They wanted for little. Coming to America was not a choice because the people who kidnapped them sold them into slavery.
After coming here, African Americans embraced Christianity and the Constitution that did not embrace them. These gave them hope. Religion always gives people hope, but the Constitution was not so apparent. It allowed a tax on slaves like a tax on property. They had faith in the words of the Constitution. Its preamble promised that it could improve with the words “in order to form a more perfect union.” African Americans never gave up on America even when it did not include them. I would say. Mr. Lowther’s invocation inspires and affirms what most Americans believe in: hope and fidelity to one’s God and country both native and adopted. (People from most nationalities in our diverse society have deep affection for the place their ancestors came from, just ask the Italians and the Irish.)
It is sad. Mr. Chiaradio has fixed notions of how everything should be. He wants to be referee and final judge in everything — schools, libraries, Town Council meetings. His is a grand delusion of the world according to Chiaradio. He is not God. Iraq War veteran Kevin Lowther can give an invocation where he sings the prayer that is an inspiration for all.
Joseph Sciarillo
Westerly
